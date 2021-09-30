Rise Up America, Kingdom of GOD. The Stand, Demons and Aliens! Host Sherri Lynn, The Vision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Lord is saying today we must repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand. We must start using righteous judgement and look around at what is truly happening. We must rise up America and pray like never before and address the lies with truth.
Jesus Wins! My website https://sherrilynn.com
These are my opinions we all have free will.
Our Store for shopping https://mycbdhealth.com
The Ten Commandments
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HFlkaHHbwTMN/
Stay safe and God Bless,
Sherri Lynn