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Aliens and the Bible - Prophetic Signs
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20 views • June 12, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
"Aliens and the Bible - Prophetic Signs" explores the questions: "are aliens real?" and are aliens coming to Earth?
When Jesus returns after the Great Tribulation in what could be seen as a starship, otherwise known as the New Jerusalem, most of the world will be deceived into believing that He (and those following Jesus Christ) are aliens coming to destroy the planet.
This video explores how people are already being conditioned, through films like Independence Day, to view the return of Jesus in a fearful light. The majority will end up wanting to kill Christians who know ahead of time what will happen, leading to Christian persecution worldwide which climaxes in The Battle of Armageddon.
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Jude
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
"Aliens and the Bible - Prophetic Signs" explores the questions: "are aliens real?" and are aliens coming to Earth?
When Jesus returns after the Great Tribulation in what could be seen as a starship, otherwise known as the New Jerusalem, most of the world will be deceived into believing that He (and those following Jesus Christ) are aliens coming to destroy the planet.
This video explores how people are already being conditioned, through films like Independence Day, to view the return of Jesus in a fearful light. The majority will end up wanting to kill Christians who know ahead of time what will happen, leading to Christian persecution worldwide which climaxes in The Battle of Armageddon.
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Jude
Written by: Dave
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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