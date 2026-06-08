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The missile city of the IRGC was targeted in Isfahan, Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The missile city of the IRGC was targeted in Isfahan.

Adding:

Israeli Army: Targeting the Mahshahr complex this morning continued previous raids during Operation Lion Roaring.

Adding:

IDF preparing for at least several days of fighting in Iran, with possibility of return to prolonged combat, senior Israeli military officer says.

Adding:

⚡️ So far, Iranian air defenses have shot down three reconnaissance UAVs over Tehran Province.

Adding:

Lebanese reports of an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Adding:

 Israel and Iran must immediately stop “shooting.” - Trump - early this morning

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116713809450237814

Another Trump post after that one:

@realDonaldTrump

Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 08, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116714035637911912

Adding:

⚡️ — Admin Note: He is just protecting the market from shock due to ongoing news. Any escalation or hawkish tone from the US will drive oil prices crazy; that is what they are preventing. Otherwise, what happens behind the scenes is full preparation by the US, Israel, and Iran for another round of escalation.

Even a blockade is another form of waging war against Iran and China by cutting them off from oil trade and energy disruption routes, which aims to force Iran to subordinate to US demands. However, it seems Iran this time clearly wants to escalate on its own terms to break these violations.

⚡️— I don't think Iran will remain silent again; expect more escalation by Iran soon. Iran is under pressure to break the blockade imposed by the U.S., which is continuously harming the Iranian economy and Chinese energy needs.

- Expect More In Next Hours. 

@IntelSlava

Adding:

❗️— Iran has established a new equation for Israel:

Any attack on Lebanon is equal to Iran firing missiles toward Israel. So, the ball is now on Netanyahu's table. If he insists on continuing to violate the April 8 ceasefire by keeping attacks on Southern Lebanon, Iran will immediately respond by attacking Israel.

- Will Israel respect this equation or keep attacking Lebanon? Time will answer.

BREAKING: Al Jazeera correspondent reports an Israeli airstrike has targeted a residential district in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes are now carrying out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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