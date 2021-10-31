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Thumped by a 😈 demon... a life based on lies
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90 views • October 31, 2021
Thumped by a 😈 demon... a life based on lies.
We go through this life playing by rules and understandings from the people who seek to control us.
They make our rules and then play by s different set...
Caos and confusion rule the day.
We have to win this time. We have to...
They are changing things on a level that will keep the generations behind us.. our children and our children's children from ever being able to get truth back.
The abity to win this is still in our fingertips.
Do not obey, do not fall to fear...
If you need help and want clarity and guidance please contact me at [email protected].
I help people deal with emotional trauma and baggage from the heart. By teaching you how yo get into your heart and be in the peace of your spirit which is of God. The peace that passes all understanding. You can heal and find yourself and be the light you know you are...
Your spirit is peace and love and joy.
It resides in the secret space of the most high. Which is your heart.
You are those things, you don't DO them.
Want to learn more?
Contact me at [email protected]
Ask for a breakthrough session.
Its free.
We go through this life playing by rules and understandings from the people who seek to control us.
They make our rules and then play by s different set...
Caos and confusion rule the day.
We have to win this time. We have to...
They are changing things on a level that will keep the generations behind us.. our children and our children's children from ever being able to get truth back.
The abity to win this is still in our fingertips.
Do not obey, do not fall to fear...
If you need help and want clarity and guidance please contact me at [email protected].
I help people deal with emotional trauma and baggage from the heart. By teaching you how yo get into your heart and be in the peace of your spirit which is of God. The peace that passes all understanding. You can heal and find yourself and be the light you know you are...
Your spirit is peace and love and joy.
It resides in the secret space of the most high. Which is your heart.
You are those things, you don't DO them.
Want to learn more?
Contact me at [email protected]
Ask for a breakthrough session.
Its free.
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