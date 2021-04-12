MAGNA CARTA. In Bury St. Edmunds with :Roscoe. (Spanish Sub.)

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:Roscoe: will lead us to the, today more than ever, essential path of our sovereignty as living Wo/Man.
La Magna Carta como documento eterno de Ley.
:Roscoe: nos guiará hacia el, hoy más que nunca, necesario camino hacia nuestra soberanía como Hombres y Mujeres vivos.
MUSIC:
Lord of the Land by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4002-lord-of-the-land
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Hero Down by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3868-hero-down
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
WATCH IT ALSO IN (También en):
You Tube:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCHaUwom-9iVdF4OuG_iIEdA
LBRY:
https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0Ca6svJvs346/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/1f7c1463-99ee-4373-ad97-37999f19336d
Telegram:
https://t.me/ElOtroEnfoque
Welcome TIPS (Propinas bienvenidas):
PAYPAL: [email protected]