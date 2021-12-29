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All Christians Are Baptized By the Spirit
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For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/HowToReceiveHolySpirit
For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free—and have all been made to drink [a]into one Spirit.
For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free—and have all been made to drink [a]into one Spirit.
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