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www.orwell.city - Black Eyed Babies Part 1 [02.10.2021]
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393 views • October 19, 2021
La Quinta Columna on Pandemic Babies (babies from vaxxed parents) (Black Fungus)
La Quinta Columna comments on the pandemic babies, whose parents were inoculated during the December 2020 campaign. A consequence of graphene oxide?
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Black+Eyed+Babies+2021&;sp=EgIIBQ%253D%253D
India: 3 Children With Black Fungus Have Eyes Removed: Should You Worry? | Coronavirus: Facts Vs Myths
NDTV - 10.8M subscribers
Coronavirus: Facts Vs Myths | Three children infected with Black Fungus had to go through surgery to remove an eye each in Mumbai. The three children, 4, 6 and 14 years old, were operated upon at two hospitals in Mumbai. The first two children are not diabetic, but the 14-year-old child is. A fourth child, a 16-year-old, became diabetic after recovering from Covid and a part of her stomach was found infected with Black Fungus. Expert doctor who treated them speaks to NDTV.
https://youtu.be/BBwdmY7i0Fw
Covid-19 News: Eyes Of 3 Children Infected With Black Fungus Removed In Mumbai
14,872 viewsJun 18, 2021
Covid-19 News: Three children infected with Black Fungus had to go through surgery to remove an eye each in Mumbai. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus cases in children are a worrying sign, say doctors. The infection targets COVID-19 patients with comorbidities like diabetes and is dangerous, even after one recovers from Covid.
https://youtu.be/e23PYdr23IU
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/pandemic-babies.html
ORWELLITO
603 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1H2CXe4W5ab/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
La Quinta Columna comments on the pandemic babies, whose parents were inoculated during the December 2020 campaign. A consequence of graphene oxide?
If you like the videos I subtitle and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
--
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Black+Eyed+Babies+2021&;sp=EgIIBQ%253D%253D
India: 3 Children With Black Fungus Have Eyes Removed: Should You Worry? | Coronavirus: Facts Vs Myths
NDTV - 10.8M subscribers
Coronavirus: Facts Vs Myths | Three children infected with Black Fungus had to go through surgery to remove an eye each in Mumbai. The three children, 4, 6 and 14 years old, were operated upon at two hospitals in Mumbai. The first two children are not diabetic, but the 14-year-old child is. A fourth child, a 16-year-old, became diabetic after recovering from Covid and a part of her stomach was found infected with Black Fungus. Expert doctor who treated them speaks to NDTV.
https://youtu.be/BBwdmY7i0Fw
Covid-19 News: Eyes Of 3 Children Infected With Black Fungus Removed In Mumbai
14,872 viewsJun 18, 2021
Covid-19 News: Three children infected with Black Fungus had to go through surgery to remove an eye each in Mumbai. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus cases in children are a worrying sign, say doctors. The infection targets COVID-19 patients with comorbidities like diabetes and is dangerous, even after one recovers from Covid.
https://youtu.be/e23PYdr23IU
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/pandemic-babies.html
ORWELLITO
603 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1H2CXe4W5ab/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/orwellito/
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