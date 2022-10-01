Perth WW Freedom Rally [Intro: Aaron Molloy] Forrest Place Sat. Sep. 17th, 2022 MVI_7449

My last protest rally was on May 14th this year, a week before the federal election. I don’t think there has been a major rally in Perth in between, so it’s been a long 4 months. I am not known for accurate crowd estimations, but I think towards a thousand turned up. Excellent speakers, singers, musicians, and a chance to catch up with old friends made during my over 30 rallies attended in the past 18 months. I wish 100,000 Western Australians had turned up, given what our governments are prepared to do against our human rights at the drop of a hat.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.