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Solved! The 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel - Part 7. The Other Mysterious Numbers
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12 views • May 04, 2022
In this final part of the series, the 4 other mysterious numbers of Daniel are investigated. Since an accurate understanding of the 70 Weeks results in a known terminus year, this can be applied to those 4 numbers. What emerges is a very specific timeline accurate to the day. And this includes the very day when the abomination of desolation may occur.
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