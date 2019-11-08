St. Michael - The Warning is approaching and you are not prepared

WOE TO THOSE COUNTRIES IN WHICH ABORTION IS APPROVED! HOW MUCH YOU ARE GOING TO SUFFER DUE TO THIS BETRAYAL OF GOD!ATTENTION, CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST! THE SEVERE INSTANT IS DRAWING NEAR, LAMENTS WILL NOT DELAY. YOU WILL EXPERIENCE INSTABILITY IN ALL ASPECTS OF HUMAN LIFE. REMAIN ON ALERT.Pray, People of God. PRAY FOR CENTRAL AMERICA. YOU WILL BE SHAKEN BY EARTHQUAKES. AWAKENING VOLCANOES WILL BE A CAUSE FOR ALARM FOR THE CHILDREN OF OUR KING.Pray, People of God, pray. Italy is being undermined. France will experience anguish.Pray, People of God, pray. The warning is approaching and you are not prepared.Pray, People of God. The United States suffers from economic, social and political instability.Pray, People of God. Do not forget to pray for Mexico. It suffers due to a strong shaking of the earth.PRAY, PEOPLE OF GOD, PRAY FOR THE CHURCH OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST.Do not sleep, children of God, do not sleep, as night is falling.Be unity, charity, forgiveness and love.-----------------Today is also the 9th Anniversary of The Book of Truth.Daniel 10:21 contains reference to the Book of Truth, revealed to a disbelieving world, in these, the Last Days. It had been sealed up until 9 years ago. It contains the most details concerning The Warning, advocated by Padre Pio, Father Malachi Martin, St. Pope John Paul II,and St. Sister Faustina and recently by Kathleen Keating...all devout Traditional Roman Catholics.