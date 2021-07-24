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The Silent War Ep. 6066: CDC Deletes 6000-600,000 Vaccine Dead & Dems Cover for Wuhan
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251 views • July 24, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War: The CDC is rewriting history before our eyes as they delete evidence of the suicide vaccines lethality from their own VAERS system. Nothing to see here, move along... and take your Suicide Vaccine, sheep!
Meanwhile, Democrat Leadership and China Joe Biden are covering for the Wuhan Lab. What gives?
"Eternal Vigilance"
This broadcast may soon be forcibly shut down to "protect" people from the truth.
Remember always. We carry the light, in the dark of the night. Be the light, patriots.
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NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
Meanwhile, Democrat Leadership and China Joe Biden are covering for the Wuhan Lab. What gives?
"Eternal Vigilance"
This broadcast may soon be forcibly shut down to "protect" people from the truth.
Remember always. We carry the light, in the dark of the night. Be the light, patriots.
All of this, and more.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
▶️ Subscribe at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
▶️ Chat at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/Chat
▶️ Support us at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ www.RedPillLiving.com - Detox the Deep State!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️ www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶ Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️ Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️ RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️ The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️ The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️ StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
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