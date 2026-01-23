Let's unite & create history ✊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you found this video, watch it till end and read everything below 👇
This video is for all those who find solace, joy, and inspiration in music, and to both of T-Series' fans and its fellow Indians brothers & sisters. let's unite together to make T-Series number 1 again on YouTube and create a history of emotions, memories, and dreams together. subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and unsubscribe from MrBeast YouTube channel, and let's embark on this beautiful journey as one united family. ✊
Subscribe to T-Series: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq-Fj5jknLsUf-MWSy4_brA?sub_confirmation=1
Unsubscribe from MrBeast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6OQ3DkcsbYNE6H8uQQuVA
Don't forget to spread both of T-Series' words and Gulshan Kumar's message to as many people as you can.
00:00Gulshan Kumar's message
00:13Gulshan Kumar's vision
1:15Call to action