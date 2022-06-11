Wernher von Braun Channeled by Karl Mollison short

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See the entire channeling interview here:
https://www.getwisdom.com/wernher-von-braun-channeled-by-karl-mollison-3oct2017-2/
From:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wernher_von_Braun
Wernher von Braun (March 23, 1912 – June 16, 1977)
was a German, later American, aerospace engineer
and space architect credited with inventing the
V-2 rocket for Nazi Germany and the Saturn V for
the United States.[4][5] He was the leading figure
in the development of rocket technology in Germany
and the father of rocket technology and space
science in the United States.
Following World War II, he was secretly moved to
the United States, along with about 1,600 other
scientists, engineers, and technicians, as part
of Operation Paperclip, where he developed the
rockets that launched the United States' first
space satellite Explorer 1, and the Apollo program
manned lunar landings.
In his twenties and early thirties, von Braun
worked in Nazi Germany's rocket development
program, where he helped design and develop
the V-2 rocket at Peenemünde during World War
II. Following the war, von Braun worked for
the United States Army on an intermediate-
range ballistic missile (IRBM) program before
his group was assimilated into NASA. Under
NASA, he served as director of the newly
formed Marshall Space Flight Center and as
the chief architect of the Saturn V launch
vehicle, the superbooster that propelled the
Apollo spacecraft to the Moon.[6] In 1975,
he received the National Medal of Science.
He continued insisting on the human mission
to Mars throughout his life.
Questions for Wernher Von Braun Tuesday Oct 3, 2017
1) Were you working on rockets, spaceships and/or the atomic bomb in Germany before and during WWII?
2) Did you work at Peenemunde?
3) Were you aware of the Vril space program? How did these two space programs begin and for what purpose?
4) Did you know Maria Orsic?
5) What race of extraterrestrial beings directly or indirectly assisted the German scientists?
6) How is the Reptilian replacement accomplished? How does that relate to reports of shape shifting humans?
7) Did you work on a Mars Space Station design? What was the stated purpose for this station?
10) Is there anything else you'd like to close with where a question has not been answered - but you think it might be important for you to discuss with us given this line of questioning?