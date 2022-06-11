Wernher von Braun Channeled by Karl Mollison short

See the entire channeling interview here:



https://www.getwisdom.com/wernher-von-braun-channeled-by-karl-mollison-3oct2017-2/

From:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wernher_von_Braun





Wernher von Braun (March 23, 1912 – June 16, 1977)

was a German, later American, aerospace engineer

and space architect credited with inventing the

V-2 rocket for Nazi Germany and the Saturn V for

the United States.[4][5] He was the leading figure

in the development of rocket technology in Germany

and the father of rocket technology and space

science in the United States.





Following World War II, he was secretly moved to

the United States, along with about 1,600 other

scientists, engineers, and technicians, as part

of Operation Paperclip, where he developed the

rockets that launched the United States' first

space satellite Explorer 1, and the Apollo program

manned lunar landings.





In his twenties and early thirties, von Braun

worked in Nazi Germany's rocket development

program, where he helped design and develop

the V-2 rocket at Peenemünde during World War

II. Following the war, von Braun worked for

the United States Army on an intermediate-

range ballistic missile (IRBM) program before

his group was assimilated into NASA. Under

NASA, he served as director of the newly

formed Marshall Space Flight Center and as

the chief architect of the Saturn V launch

vehicle, the superbooster that propelled the

Apollo spacecraft to the Moon.[6] In 1975,

he received the National Medal of Science.

He continued insisting on the human mission

to Mars throughout his life.





Questions for Wernher Von Braun Tuesday Oct 3, 2017





1) Were you working on rockets, spaceships and/or the atomic bomb in Germany before and during WWII?

2) Did you work at Peenemunde?









3) Were you aware of the Vril space program? How did these two space programs begin and for what purpose?





4) Did you know Maria Orsic?

5) What race of extraterrestrial beings directly or indirectly assisted the German scientists?





6) How is the Reptilian replacement accomplished? How does that relate to reports of shape shifting humans?

7) Did you work on a Mars Space Station design? What was the stated purpose for this station?

10) Is there anything else you'd like to close with where a question has not been answered - but you think it might be important for you to discuss with us given this line of questioning?