SATANIC Bill Gates - where does he store his MILLIONS of doses of Poison Vaccines?

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Here it from the horses mouth, this guy is still intent on vaccinating the whole world even though milliions have died from the Covid jabs so far. He doesn't care, he just wants MORE and MORE money so that he can take it with him to HELL when he dies. He obviously will NOT take any vaccines himself, it is only for us ordinary citizens, not for the rich and famous.
Mirrored - No Face Masks