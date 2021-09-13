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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 13) What is the Bilateral Banking System? - Justice Anna Webinar
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Detailed break down and explanation between the relation of Commercial and Trade banking system and how they intersect between each other at the Global, International, National, and local level. And, how all those banking system will be regulated by the different type of jurisdictions starting at soil, land, intentional, and global laws. Our founding fathers built check and balance system at every step so criminals can't control the Land and Soil Jurisdiction. Finally, we will have the opportunity to build a health beneficial banking system which will benefit everyone around the world. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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