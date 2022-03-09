FOX/TUCKER SHOCKED - Admits Proof of Wisconsin Election Fraud, Zuckerbucks Cover up !

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Tucker Finally Admits Horrifying Voter Fraud - Zuckerberg Sponsored Government Elder Abuse, Cover Up
Change in Narrative?? What happened to 'there is no evidence of election fraud, nothing to see here, move along..." The sly fox comes out with a *shock value* reaction to Wisconsin proof of election fraud. Yawn.... you are watching a movie