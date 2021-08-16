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Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March.mkv
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31 views • August 16, 2021
On August 15, 1947, India won independence from British rule, otherwise known as the Raj. One of the most pivotal moments in India’s struggle for freedom was Mahatma Gandhi’s brisk march to the Arabian Sea.
Britain had prohibited Indians from collecting and selling salt since the 19th century, forcing them to buy the vital mineral from British merchants. In 1930, Gandhi led his followers in an act of non-violent protest, taking them on a trek from his ashram to the coast to make their own salt. When Gandhi reached the shore, he grasped a handful of salt and said: ‘With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.’
In response, over 60,000 protesters, including Gandhi, were imprisoned, but the Salt March galvanised the resistance campaign all across India and attracted international media coverage.
https://youtu.be/VxFaO1huVlk
Britain had prohibited Indians from collecting and selling salt since the 19th century, forcing them to buy the vital mineral from British merchants. In 1930, Gandhi led his followers in an act of non-violent protest, taking them on a trek from his ashram to the coast to make their own salt. When Gandhi reached the shore, he grasped a handful of salt and said: ‘With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.’
In response, over 60,000 protesters, including Gandhi, were imprisoned, but the Salt March galvanised the resistance campaign all across India and attracted international media coverage.
https://youtu.be/VxFaO1huVlk
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