© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Five finger death punch -The Bleeding (original mix, by my-self)
Video done on/around Thursday, January 13, 2011
I remember when all the games began, Remember every little lie, And every last goodbye, Promises you broke, words you choked on, And I never walked away it's still a mystery to me, Well I'm so empty, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well you're so unclean, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me
The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, Deceiving, The bleeding
It's over
Paint the mirrors black (to forget you), I still picture your face and the way you used to taste, Roses in a glass dead and wilted, To you this all was nothing, Everything to you is nothing, Well you're so filthy, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well I'm so ugly, You're better off without me and I'm better off without
The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, Disaster
It's over
As wicked as you are, you're beautiful to me, You're the darkest burning star, your my perfect disease
The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over
Disaster
The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over
Disaster
It's over now
Note: FWIW, I see the cosmology different than others. Haven't got it all solidly figured out, but I am certain that it is different than it is depicted. However, all things CGI, I used the common man cosmology in the depictions.