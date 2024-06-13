Five finger death punch -The Bleeding (original mix, by my-self)

Video done on/around Thursday, ‎January ‎13, ‎2011



I remember when all the games began, Remember every little lie, And every last goodbye, Promises you broke, words you choked on, And I never walked away it's still a mystery to me, Well I'm so empty, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well you're so unclean, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me



The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, Deceiving, The bleeding



It's over



Paint the mirrors black (to forget you), I still picture your face and the way you used to taste, Roses in a glass dead and wilted, To you this all was nothing, Everything to you is nothing, Well you're so filthy, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well I'm so ugly, You're better off without me and I'm better off without



The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, Disaster



It's over



As wicked as you are, you're beautiful to me, You're the darkest burning star, your my perfect disease



The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over



Disaster



The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over



Disaster



It's over now



Note: FWIW, I see the cosmology different than others. Haven't got it all solidly figured out, but I am certain that it is different than it is depicted. However, all things CGI, I used the common man cosmology in the depictions.

