The Bleeding
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
130 views • 10 months ago

Five finger death punch -The Bleeding (original mix, by my-self)
Video done on/around Thursday, ‎January ‎13, ‎2011

I remember when all the games began, Remember every little lie, And every last goodbye, Promises you broke, words you choked on, And I never walked away it's still a mystery to me, Well I'm so empty, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well you're so unclean, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me

The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, Deceiving, The bleeding

It's over

Paint the mirrors black (to forget you), I still picture your face and the way you used to taste, Roses in a glass dead and wilted, To you this all was nothing, Everything to you is nothing, Well you're so filthy, I'm better off without you and you're better off without me, Well I'm so ugly, You're better off without me and I'm better off without

The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, Disaster

It's over

As wicked as you are, you're beautiful to me, You're the darkest burning star, your my perfect disease

The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over

Disaster

The lying, The bleeding, The screaming, was tearing me apart, The hatred, The beatings, It's over

Disaster

It's over now

Note: FWIW, I see the cosmology different than others. Haven't got it all solidly figured out, but I am certain that it is different than it is depicted. However, all things CGI, I used the common man cosmology in the depictions.

Keywords
hatredlyingoverdeceivingbleedingscreamingfive finger death punchthe bleedingdistasterwilted
Related videos
More from Brighteon
