A I comes from OFF PLANET..there are 5,6 A I on PLANET EARTH now. Earth is run by A I.

Before Trump

The USA was run by Reptilians.Obama, Clinton, Bush

Russia by Raptors

China by Draco / Reptilians / Anunnaki and names you would not know.....

THE REAL WAR is for who is going to OWN YOUR SOUL and who is going to OWN THE PLANET everything else is Propaganda..

The clowns ,trolls and hitler cheerleaders are prolly run by Reptilians

WE live in a DUALITY in 3D..so you will always have bad with good..especially for the hitler cherleaders

but when you Ascend and raise your Vibration to be the best you can be...GOD..Source

then you will not have DUALITY...eventually ALL will go back to SOURCE