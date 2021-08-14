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WHEN IS ENOUGH ...ENOUGH?
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145 views • August 14, 2021
A I comes from OFF PLANET..there are 5,6 A I on PLANET EARTH now. Earth is run by A I.
Before Trump
The USA was run by Reptilians.Obama, Clinton, Bush
Russia by Raptors
China by Draco / Reptilians / Anunnaki and names you would not know.....
THE REAL WAR is for who is going to OWN YOUR SOUL and who is going to OWN THE PLANET everything else is Propaganda..
The clowns ,trolls and hitler cheerleaders are prolly run by Reptilians
WE live in a DUALITY in 3D..so you will always have bad with good..especially for the hitler cherleaders
but when you Ascend and raise your Vibration to be the best you can be...GOD..Source
then you will not have DUALITY...eventually ALL will go back to SOURCE
Before Trump
The USA was run by Reptilians.Obama, Clinton, Bush
Russia by Raptors
China by Draco / Reptilians / Anunnaki and names you would not know.....
THE REAL WAR is for who is going to OWN YOUR SOUL and who is going to OWN THE PLANET everything else is Propaganda..
The clowns ,trolls and hitler cheerleaders are prolly run by Reptilians
WE live in a DUALITY in 3D..so you will always have bad with good..especially for the hitler cherleaders
but when you Ascend and raise your Vibration to be the best you can be...GOD..Source
then you will not have DUALITY...eventually ALL will go back to SOURCE
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