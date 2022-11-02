CONTROLLED COLLAPSE OF THE GRID! - Fuel Shortage WORSENS As Globalists Push CRAZY Climate Policies

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of the energy sector worldwide as globalist greenies continue to push absurd climate policies while at the same time we see a dramatic shortage of fuel that's only getting worse. Of course, that fuel is used not just for keeping homes and businesses sustainable, but also to ship food and goods throughout the country.

Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of UK is also scrapping fracking in the country and pushing off-shore wind farms as everything topples over. This is only exacerbating the crisis. But of course this is a planned collapse to force us all into the Great Reset.

If people aren't prepared, their compliance will be forced in the new technocratic age.





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