Gothic Church Architecture The Catholic Spirit of Medieval Mind and Culture - Marian Teaching

Fr. Matthew Tomeny





Streamed live May 27, 2023





Why and how were Gothic churches built? Hear Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC explain the theology behind the Gothic form - which was a visible expression of the Medieval mind, especially in regard to light and order, - and how it was influenced by the religious faith and practices of Catholic European culture.





Gothic Cathedrals encapsulated the spirit of medieval culture and mind, providing an expression of and entry way into the Christian vision and life. What can they teach Catholics today about living out their faith and renewing Catholic culture?





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mFL8IYKVHc