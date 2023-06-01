Create New Account
Gothic Church Architecture The Catholic Spirit of Medieval Mind and Culture - Marian Teaching
High Hopes
Fr. Matthew Tomeny


Streamed live May 27, 2023


Why and how were Gothic churches built? Hear Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC explain the theology behind the Gothic form - which was a visible expression of the Medieval mind, especially in regard to light and order, - and how it was influenced by the religious faith and practices of Catholic European culture.


Gothic Cathedrals encapsulated the spirit of medieval culture and mind, providing an expression of and entry way into the Christian vision and life. What can they teach Catholics today about living out their faith and renewing Catholic culture?


