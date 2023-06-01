Gothic Church Architecture The Catholic Spirit of Medieval Mind and Culture - Marian Teaching

Fr. Matthew Tomeny
Streamed live May 27, 2023
Why and how were Gothic churches built? Hear Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC explain the theology behind the Gothic form - which was a visible expression of the Medieval mind, especially in regard to light and order, - and how it was influenced by the religious faith and practices of Catholic European culture.
Gothic Cathedrals encapsulated the spirit of medieval culture and mind, providing an expression of and entry way into the Christian vision and life. What can they teach Catholics today about living out their faith and renewing Catholic culture?
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mFL8IYKVHc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.