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Wisdom Calls From The City Gate - Proverbs 8:2-3 (NIV)
2 At the highest point along the way,
where the paths meet, she takes her stand;
3 beside the gate leading into the city,
at the entrance, she cries aloud:
Proverbs Club Commentary
From what gate is wisdom calling?
The Scriptures!
So walk through the gate and wise up.
https://pc1.tiny.us/nvfwuue9
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