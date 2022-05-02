Dell Bigtree | Financial Coup: Where Did This 'Missing Money' From the U.S. Gov't Go?

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Catherine Fitts: "As of 2015, we had $21 trillion of undocumentable adjustments from the federal government, and at that point, there was $21 trillion in outstanding Treasury debt on the books of the U.S. government. So think of it this way. People will tell you, 'The US government is bankrupt,' and what I would tell you is [that] it's not bankrupt at all. It's been robbed."
Full story:
https://rumble.com/v136b0g-financial-coup-where-did-this-missing-money-from-the-u.s.-government-go.html