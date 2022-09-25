Create New Account
COVID ZOMBIES: THEY WILL TELL US "THE MRNA" (WHICH IS NOT A PART OF IT) "ALTERED THE NEURONS" (LQC)
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago |

(world orders review)================

COVID ZOMBIES: They WILL TELL US "the mRNA"...

(which IS NOT A PART OF IT) "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/ [SHARE]

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net

(🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - They will tell us that the mRNA (which is not a part of it) altered the neurons.

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/They-will-tell-us-that-the-mRNA-which-is-not-a-part-of-it-altered-the-neurons:5

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7


🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VACCINE' (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT

👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
