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Election security and vaccine passports
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30 views • October 17, 2021
Scott Jensen, October 14, 2021
Dr. Scott Jensen answers questions from you, sits down with different people from the great state of Minnesota, and talks about some of the major political issues facing the state of Minnesota!
Andy and Scott talk about why Election Security Matters and the implications of both publicly and privately-enforced vaccine Mandates.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9hc25raHZKcw?sa=X&;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwjAwN3bjsrzAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-scott-jensen-podcast/id1559587478
Dr. Scott Jensen answers questions from you, sits down with different people from the great state of Minnesota, and talks about some of the major political issues facing the state of Minnesota!
Andy and Scott talk about why Election Security Matters and the implications of both publicly and privately-enforced vaccine Mandates.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST:
https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9hc25raHZKcw?sa=X&;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwjAwN3bjsrzAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAQ
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-scott-jensen-podcast/id1559587478
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