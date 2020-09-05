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Shocking! DNC Publicly Endorses ANTIFA!
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99 views • September 05, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3950/shocking-dnc-publicly-endorses-antifa
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3950-shocking-dnc-publicly-endorses-antifa
The deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Rep. Keith Ellison publicly endorsed the terrorist organization Antifa tweeting out a photo of the book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" and claiming that it would "strike fear in the heart" of President Donald Trump. What can be said when a key figure in a major political party, glowingly endorses a violent terrorist organization?
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3950/shocking-dnc-publicly-endorses-antifa
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3950-shocking-dnc-publicly-endorses-antifa
The deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Rep. Keith Ellison publicly endorsed the terrorist organization Antifa tweeting out a photo of the book "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" and claiming that it would "strike fear in the heart" of President Donald Trump. What can be said when a key figure in a major political party, glowingly endorses a violent terrorist organization?
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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