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America's Frontline Doctor Reveals How To Detoxify From Graphene Oxide
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201 views • November 30, 2021
America's Frontline Doctor Dr. Michael Roth joins me in this episode to provide vital information for those who have taken the COVID experimental shots. He'll also provide more insight as to what graphene oxide does to the body and why it is necessary to help the body in the detoxification process of this deadly ingredient.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-reveals-how-to-detoxify-from-graphene-oxide-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-frontline-doctor-reveals-how-to-detoxify-from-graphene-oxide-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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