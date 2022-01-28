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Thursday Night Emergency Broadcast: Elon Musk Declares War On COVID Tyranny
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380 views • January 28, 2022
On this Thursday January 27th Emergency broadcast Alex Jones covers Biden's Wag the Dog provocation of Russia, the ongoing war on children with locks-downs masks and vaccines and how Elon Musk now seems to be fighting for the people against COVID Tyranny. Support us with one time or reoccurring donation here: https://www.infowarsstore.com/support-infowars/sponsorships and keep us in the fight
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