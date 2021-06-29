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Pentagon Assessment on UFO's Released, U.S. Airstrikes Iranian Militia, Government Fears Gun Rights
Truth Radio Show
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The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi
Pentagon Assessment on UFO's Released, U.S. Airstrikes Iranian Militia, Government Fears Armed Citizens, News & More

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