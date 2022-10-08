Helping Veterans who've lost Hope. Jeremy Stalnecker with Seb Gorka

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Jeremy Stalnecker, U.S.M.C. (ret.), co-founder of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, to talk about how he came to create the organization with Chad Robichaux, and the importance of Mighty Oaks' mission to help America's veterans. Helping Veterans who've lost Hope. Jeremy Stalnecker with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First