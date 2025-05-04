Nebraska Football, a cherished symbol of unity and pride, slipped away in 2025 after a fateful shift from tradition. Its vibrant history of triumphs and fan devotion lingers as a bittersweet memory. Though gone, the Cornhuskers’ spirit inspires hope, forever etched in the hearts of loyal Nebraskans.



"Nebraska Football Eulogy - A Farewell to the Cornhusker Legacy" is a solemn tribute mourning the end of Nebraska Football in 2025. It highlights the program's storied history and cultural impact, signaling a heartfelt goodbye to its 135-year legacy while inviting reflection on its enduring influence.



Nebraska Football Eulogy



Ladies and gentlemen, we gather today at the hallowed grounds of Memorial Stadium to mourn the passing of Nebraska Football, a titan of college athletics that left us on April 26, 2025, after the Husker Games’ wing-eating contest marked the end of its storied journey. Born in 1890 with a modest game against the Omaha YMCA, Nebraska Football grew into a beacon of excellence, uniting generations and shaping the heart of our state. Today, we celebrate its life, reflect on its contributions, and honor the legacy it leaves behind.



For 135 years, Nebraska Football was more than a program—it was Nebraska’s soul. Its five national championships—1970, 1971, 1994, 1995, and 1997—stand as testaments to its dominance, forged by coaches like Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, whose 255 wins and three titles defined an era. The Blackshirt defense, relentless and feared, struck awe in opponents, while the tunnel walk, set to “Sweet Caroline,” ignited 60,000 fans in a sea of red, a tradition unbroken since 1962. From Johnny Rodgers’ Heisman heroics to Eric Crouch’s electrifying runs, the Cornhuskers produced heroes who inspired us all.



Nebraska Football wove the fabric of our state, binding urban Lincoln to rural Scottsbluff in shared pride. Its $114.3 million annual economic impact fueled businesses, created jobs, and drew visitors to Lincoln, while its cultural resonance gave Nebraskans a rallying point in triumph and adversity. Nationally, it set standards for fan loyalty and game-day atmosphere, with Memorial Stadium a cathedral of football reverence. The Red-White Spring Game, a springtime ritual, welcomed 60,000 faithful to glimpse the future, reinforcing bonds that transcended generations.



Yet, the program faced challenges in recent decades, navigating coaching changes and a shifting college football landscape. The final blow came in 2025, when the Husker Games replaced the spring game, trading tradition for a women’s flag football spectacle and wing-eating contest that drew a mere 10,000 fans. The $4-8 million economic loss paled beside the cultural wound—a betrayal of the loyalty that defined Nebraska Football. On April 26, as the last wing was eaten, the program’s spirit faded, its heartbeat silenced by a misstep that severed its connection to the people.



We mourn Nebraska Football for the joy it brought—those crisp fall Saturdays, the roar of the crowd, the pride of a state united. We miss its ability to inspire, to teach resilience, to remind us that community endures beyond the scoreboard. But let us also find hope in its legacy. The lessons of Osborne’s discipline, the passion of the Blackshirts, and the devotion of the sea of red live on in our hearts. As we lay Nebraska Football to rest, let us commit to preserving its values, supporting its successors, and rebuilding the unity it fostered.



Rest in peace, Nebraska Football. Your memory will forever echo in the fields of Lincoln and the hearts of Nebraskans everywhere.



