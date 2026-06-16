TRANSHUMANISM 🆚 THE POST-HUMANː FROM TRUE HUMAN v1.0 TO MACHINE v2.0

#THE_GREAT_AWAKENING - ( BNT162B2 )





TRANSHUMANISM VS THE POST - HUMAN

FROM TRUE HUMAN v1.0 TO MACHINE v2.0





Phizer wanted to withhold this from the world population for 75 years. The judge said no, and Phizer was obliged to make this public to the entire public.





Subject: 5-3-6 cumulative analysis of post of adverse events of special interest





SOURCE ( https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf )





THE NEW MK ULTRA AND 6G REMOTE MIND CONTROL TO THE WORLD POPULATION ?!?!





PATENT : 6017302A : SUBUMINAL ACOUSTIC MANIPULATION OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM





EMA ( https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B4uyQUSUd/





The EMA has known for a long time that MRNA COVID-19 vaccines did not work. This vaccination lie must stop. Furthermore, it is explained very well exactly what the mechanism of action is; if it does not serve the purpose for which it was injected into the bodies of many victims to supposedly prevent infection by a virus, it turns out to be completely incorrect. The intention of the MRNA agent serves a completely different, dark purpose for which it was injected into the body. This purpose is called control over the masses and the transhumanism agenda, from human version 1.0 to machine version 2.0, whereby the human body can be monitored remotely via the Internet of Bodies, Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Health 4.0, and remote behavioral influence has proven not impossible with highly advanced nanotechnology robots.





US DARPA VS TRANSHUMANISM AGENDA FROM TRUE HUMAN v1.0 TO MACHINE v2.0





6G REMOTE BEHAVIOR INFLUENCE





6G INTERNET OR BIO-NANO THINGS

6G INTERNET OR BODIES

6G INTERNET OR NANO THINGS

6G INTERNET OF THINGS





US5159703 PATENT : SILENT SUBLIMINAL PRESENTATION SYSTEM





PDF ( https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:cefbd406-078a-4f09-9088-d7d07aacf52a )





MJ12 = BILDERBERG GROUP





SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS





PDF ( https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:3f974eee-aee9-4b0b-92f2-55b530dd6565 )





NASA WAR DOCUMENT CIRCA 2025





PDF ( https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:ee4b0bab-8f3a-49ad-b26b-7800d11cc2f3 )





MODERNA SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 PATENT US10786570 B2





(( Ferritin nano particle compositions and methods to modulation c...)) [control, perhaps? - VfB]





Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1LvxNzk8Kr/





Thumbnail: https://medium.com/tecnosophia/human-2-0-an-introduction-to-the-world-of-transhumanism-b006e121462c