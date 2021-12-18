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JACKIE KILLED JFK - PROOF PART 1 of 3 THE JFK ASSASSINATION
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
AIN'T THAT THE TRUTH
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998 views • December 18, 2021
Proof Jackie, a Jesuit & possibly MK ULTRA, shoots JFK in the car, stashes the small gun behind the seat, then crawls out the back of the car. See the smoke from her fired gun in the car and projectile of the smoke coming from her hand. Also did she have a secret relationship with Lynden B. Johnson or was he her MK ULTRA handler? Her relationship with Onassis was arranged by bloodlines in the Jesuit cult.
Part 2: UNDERSTANDING WHY JACKIE KILLED JFK. - How did Jackie get the gun to kill JFK. Hidden in a gift from Lyndon B. Johnson that day. PROOF ........ Also Jackie's Jesuit background, her family ties to it, Onassis family ties to the Jesuits and the Jesuit Oath to kill.
Keywords
trumpwhite housegunjesuitjfkjfk jrevidencemk ultradocumentsassassinationdallasjackie onasislynden b johnson
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