Israel Gaza War Ireland Anti War Protest standing with the people of Palestine - Matt Carthy TD sinn fein
alltheworldsastage
Published 17 hours ago

Israel Gaza War Ireland Anti War Protest standing with the people of Palestine - Matt Carthy TD sinn fein
Sinn Féin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvZ64jCZLqc


Ireland stands proudly with the people of Palestine - Matt Carthy TD

Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawars

