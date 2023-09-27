NWO: Ted Gunderson exposes satanic pedophile ring run by the US government!

FAIR
Former FBI chief, Ted Gunderson, who retired in 1979 exposed the satanic pedophile ring run by US government agencies!
It’s absolutely remarkable how evil the US government! The US, the second beast in Revelation 13:11-16, used to be a lamb-like or Christian nation but now speaks as a dragon, which is satan in Revelation 12:9.
