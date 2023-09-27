Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Ted Gunderson exposes satanic pedophile ring run by the US government!
Follower of Christ777
Credits to ThePeople’sVoice

Former FBI chief, Ted Gunderson, who retired in 1979 exposed the satanic pedophile ring run by US government agencies!

It’s absolutely remarkable how evil the US government! The US, the second beast in Revelation 13:11-16, used to be a lamb-like or Christian nation but now speaks as a dragon, which is satan in Revelation 12:9.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

fathergodholy spiritjesus christfbiyeshuaus governmentpedophileson of godyahted gundersonabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter

