Why You Need Three Bowel Movements A Day - Turpentine Healing

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The Video's Mentioned In This Video Is Linked Below:
Turpentine And Sugar Full Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcLOg8KkvzhJ/
Turpentine And Castor Oil Full Protocol And Demonstration - https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2NWM8tgfOCt/
Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8DFT9ytkO5ew/
Why You NEED Three Bowel Movements A Day When Taking Turpentine!
A lot of people that become aware of Turpentine for healing tend to find out that Dr. Jennifer Daniels and I stress the importance of having three or more bowel movements a day when taking Turpentine for healing,
When people find this out from us, the question people tend to ask is "Why do we need to have three or more bowel movements a day when taking Turpentine for healing?".
There are some very good reasons as to why and in this video I go into great detail answering this question, I highly recommend you watch this video if you are someone who is considering taking Turpentine and you are not having three or more bowel movements a day or if you are someone who is already taking it but you're having less than 3 bowel movements a day.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
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