Defending Our Rights to Organic & Natural Living - Alexis Baden-Mayer - Political Director - Organic Consumers Association

USDA Organic does not require food to be grown in the soil anymore, and organic cheaters are keeping animals in factory farms. Meanwhile, it is illegal to sell in grocery stores some of the most healthy and regenerative organic foods, like raw milk. And new synthetic genetically engineered foods that are not safety-tested or labeled are being touted as a climate solution.



This insanity was happening before government officials, corrupted by their financial ties to the pharmaceutical and tech companies, decided to try to lock us in our homes until we agreed to vaccine passports. But the answer to these problems is the same: It is time to fight for our right to organic food and natural health!