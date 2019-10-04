Ep. 42 - The Truth About Julian Assange

When you really think about it, how bad can a guy be who pissed off BOTH the establishment Republicans and establishment Democrats to the point where they BOTH want him in prison? Perhaps there is more to the story than the casual, headline-reader might see?



The message sent from the powers-that-be is very clear – "No government critic is above the law! Do not blow the whistle on our illegal and immoral activities. Do not expose our lies and corruption. Do not question our numbers, our integrity, or our honesty. If you do, you might be assanged!"