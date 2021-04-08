© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APRIL 5TH 2021 LIVE STREAM CHRISTOPHER JAMES AFFIDAVIT TRUTHS AND COVID FURTHER TYRANNY
Follow
6
Share
Report
361 views • April 08, 2021
Christopher James brings Affidavit knowledge and more covid tyranny into the light
Real time battle with the BAR [law society members] on multiple fronts as people's court [property] under attack.
The Police are involved and fully aware now the 'rules of civil procedure' DO NOT apply to we the people.
This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.
We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Real time battle with the BAR [law society members] on multiple fronts as people's court [property] under attack.
The Police are involved and fully aware now the 'rules of civil procedure' DO NOT apply to we the people.
This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.
We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.