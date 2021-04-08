APRIL 5TH 2021 LIVE STREAM CHRISTOPHER JAMES AFFIDAVIT TRUTHS AND COVID FURTHER TYRANNY

Christopher James brings Affidavit knowledge and more covid tyranny into the lightReal time battle with the BAR [law society members] on multiple fronts as people's court [property] under attack.The Police are involved and fully aware now the 'rules of civil procedure' DO NOT apply to we the people.This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcallsNUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLELIVE STREAMS Playlist:Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....God SpeedA Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:LIVE STREAMS Playlist: