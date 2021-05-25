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Nobel-winning Virologist: No Chance of Survival for Vaccinated
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937 views • May 25, 2021
Jim Stone's Latest May 24, 2021: "BOOOOOOM! Rense posted proof the blood is being robbed of iron by the vax. Under a microscope you can tell the blood cells have changed, and are not as dark anymore and the more the damage progresses, the more the cells appear to be changed from their original form. This is not going to end well, one of the slides has the blood cells changing from round to having many points on them. They are round for a reason. One way clotting is triggered is by having red blood cells come in contact with uneven surfaces (like what an injury creates when it ruptures a vessel), how are jagged edged blood cells going to get along? Quite obviously not very well."
rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php
About this video:
Luc Montagnier not only explains the issues with the vaccine and how the antibodies create the adaptable variants, but also explain that taking a vaccine makes it impossible to survive the virus.
-A French virologist and joint recipient, with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald zur Hausen, of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Entire video can be seen here:
Nobel Laureate Says “No Chance of Survival” For Vaccine Takers
banned.video/watch?id=60abdbe5aeb6274694c2b67d
rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php
About this video:
Luc Montagnier not only explains the issues with the vaccine and how the antibodies create the adaptable variants, but also explain that taking a vaccine makes it impossible to survive the virus.
-A French virologist and joint recipient, with Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Harald zur Hausen, of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Entire video can be seen here:
Nobel Laureate Says “No Chance of Survival” For Vaccine Takers
banned.video/watch?id=60abdbe5aeb6274694c2b67d
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