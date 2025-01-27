For the Love of their Brother [2016]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the story of FDNY member Stephen Siller, whose dedication was so ardent that he chose to proceed on foot after the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel (the longest continuous underwater tunnel in North America) closed to vehicular traffic on 9/11. His legacy became manifest through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.