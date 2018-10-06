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6/10/18 VICTURUS LIBERTAS: Courage, Censorship & the INFOWAR #TARGETED
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40 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/10/18 As the Information War escalates and Red Pill Channels are being taken down daily by the Soros-funded Fascist cabal, it is vital to spread the links far and wide and support the courageous independent journalists, like Victurus Libertas, who persevere to create incredible content despite concerted harassment.
So sorry that Angie is cut off in the video split-screen! Unfortunately, the angle was just a bit off. This video was interrupted and A&J had significant trouble with their PC after they were cut off. You'll see also that the sound is cut at the end.
Please subscribe VL' s new channel: Victurus Libertas Jim & Angie:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuk4uzJvARptjh5UcurmbyQ
VL' s original YT channel with 70,000 subs was taken down in the systematic censorship wave of March 2018 when G00gle and YT attacked any channels reporting on the inconsistencies in the reports of what happened at P_rkland and other scho_l sh_otings.
You can also find VL on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VicturusLibertas/
The 3 videos banned by YT can be viewed on bitchute under the same image as the cover image to this video.
Also, find them on ROKU! VLTV
You can watch the video documenting the break-in at Angie's office that resulted in her VL computer files being accessed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4KpgcG04DraC/
You can support VL on patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas
To view the excellent run down by AIM about the impending fascist information lock down:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFOlxbrLGGA&;t=1560s
Please subscribe to AIM's excellent YT channel and even better, get their APP, to get a back door into the news when the newswar escalates under the new, Soros-funded Digital News Initiative censorship campaign. Find out more here:
https://www.aim4truth.org
Thanks for supporting YAFTV, freedom lovers! Now is THE MOMENT to stay strong, pray, and fight for humanity on every front. Choose what you feel passionate about and give it your all! WWG1WGA!! If you would like to donate:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
6/10/18 As the Information War escalates and Red Pill Channels are being taken down daily by the Soros-funded Fascist cabal, it is vital to spread the links far and wide and support the courageous independent journalists, like Victurus Libertas, who persevere to create incredible content despite concerted harassment.
So sorry that Angie is cut off in the video split-screen! Unfortunately, the angle was just a bit off. This video was interrupted and A&J had significant trouble with their PC after they were cut off. You'll see also that the sound is cut at the end.
Please subscribe VL' s new channel: Victurus Libertas Jim & Angie:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuk4uzJvARptjh5UcurmbyQ
VL' s original YT channel with 70,000 subs was taken down in the systematic censorship wave of March 2018 when G00gle and YT attacked any channels reporting on the inconsistencies in the reports of what happened at P_rkland and other scho_l sh_otings.
You can also find VL on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VicturusLibertas/
The 3 videos banned by YT can be viewed on bitchute under the same image as the cover image to this video.
Also, find them on ROKU! VLTV
You can watch the video documenting the break-in at Angie's office that resulted in her VL computer files being accessed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4KpgcG04DraC/
You can support VL on patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas
To view the excellent run down by AIM about the impending fascist information lock down:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFOlxbrLGGA&;t=1560s
Please subscribe to AIM's excellent YT channel and even better, get their APP, to get a back door into the news when the newswar escalates under the new, Soros-funded Digital News Initiative censorship campaign. Find out more here:
https://www.aim4truth.org
Thanks for supporting YAFTV, freedom lovers! Now is THE MOMENT to stay strong, pray, and fight for humanity on every front. Choose what you feel passionate about and give it your all! WWG1WGA!! If you would like to donate:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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