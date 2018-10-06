BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6/10/18 VICTURUS LIBERTAS: Courage, Censorship & the INFOWAR #TARGETED
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1268 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/10/18 As the Information War escalates and Red Pill Channels are being taken down daily by the Soros-funded Fascist cabal, it is vital to spread the links far and wide and support the courageous independent journalists, like Victurus Libertas, who persevere to create incredible content despite concerted harassment.

So sorry that Angie is cut off in the video split-screen! Unfortunately, the angle was just a bit off. This video was interrupted and A&J had significant trouble with their PC after they were cut off. You'll see also that the sound is cut at the end.

Please subscribe VL' s new channel: Victurus Libertas Jim & Angie:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuk4uzJvARptjh5UcurmbyQ

VL' s original YT channel with 70,000 subs was taken down in the systematic censorship wave of March 2018 when G00gle and YT attacked any channels reporting on the inconsistencies in the reports of what happened at P_rkland and other scho_l sh_otings.

You can also find VL on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VicturusLibertas/
The 3 videos banned by YT can be viewed on bitchute under the same image as the cover image to this video.

Also, find them on ROKU! VLTV

You can watch the video documenting the break-in at Angie's office that resulted in her VL computer files being accessed.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4KpgcG04DraC/

You can support VL on patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/victuruslibertas

To view the excellent run down by AIM about the impending fascist information lock down:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFOlxbrLGGA&;t=1560s
Please subscribe to AIM's excellent YT channel and even better, get their APP, to get a back door into the news when the newswar escalates under the new, Soros-funded Digital News Initiative censorship campaign. Find out more here:
https://www.aim4truth.org

Thanks for supporting YAFTV, freedom lovers! Now is THE MOMENT to stay strong, pray, and fight for humanity on every front. Choose what you feel passionate about and give it your all! WWG1WGA!! If you would like to donate:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]

Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER

CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
healthnewspoliticshumanitytetrogen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy