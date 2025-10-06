Mr. Nutz - Hoppin' Mad (unreleased, Mega Drive)

Mr. Nutz - Hoppin' Mad is a platformer originally developed by German company Neo Software for the Amiga. It was ported to the Mega Drive / Genesis again by Neon Software and planned to be released by British company Ocean Software in Europe. However, despite being almost completed, the port got cancelled. The source code of the port was leaked to the net and later compiled by fans. This video shows footage from the fan-compiled version.



Mr. Nutz is on vacation on the Peanut Planet when the planet is attacked by alien chickens who harvest all animals and plant life for food since their home world suffered a food crisis. The inhabitants of the planet ask Mr. Nutz for help.



The game uses an overworld map similar to Super Mario World, which also has characters moving on it who will give you hints when spoken to. In the levels, Mr. Nutz plays more like Sonic, moving very fast, with various paths through a level. Enemies are defeated by jumping on them. Unlike Sonic, Mr Nutz has a health bar. The bar consist of little segments. If you get hit, one segment will jump away as a creature. It can be collected again to regain health. Mr. Nutz can find magical chicken feathers on the overworld which give him more abilities, like gliding through the air.

