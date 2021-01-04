WARNING: IF YOU IGNORE THIS GRAPH, YOU'LL LOSE EVERYTHING!!

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As silver, gold and cryptos begin to react to the out of control money printing by central banks around the world, there is ONE GRAPH you must understand and respect, or you risk losing everything. Michael Romanik the CEO of Silver Dollar Resources joins me to discuss the demise of fiat currencies, the destruction of purchasing power, the madness of UBI and his company's new silver project.
Silver Dollar Resources:
CSE: SLV | OTCQB: SLVDF
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Interview on behalf of Silver Dollar Resources, funded by Gold Standard Media LLC. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://www.goldstandardir.com/silver-dollar-disclaimer-14/
IMPORTANT INFORMATION on Silver Dollar Resources AT: WealthResearchGroup.com/SLV