THROWBACK:
‘We need to kill Iranians and Russians, but do it covertly.’
‘I want to blow up Assad's offices in the middle of the night.’
-Former ClA Deputy Director Mike Morell
Make no mistake, the US was engaged in a full-scale dirty war against Syria for over a decade. Al Qaeda and ISIS just did the US’ dirty work while the US looted the oil and gas.