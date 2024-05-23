198 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Ideological Transition, Russel Brand & Others Turn To Jesus?

In Episode 198 we discuss the ideological transition that is taking place all over the world. Many famous people like Russel Brand, Candace Owens, Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan are turning to religion or talking positively about it. Is this all part of the transition that the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy speaks about that will happen to eventually implement the Mark of the beast? We also discuss the Solar storm that presumably caused Auroras in the skies and caused Internet and network blackouts. Are these signs of the times?

