Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
198 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Ideological Transition, Russel Brand & Others Turn To Jesus?
channel image
Clash Of Minds
301 Subscribers
16 views
Published 19 hours ago

In Episode 198 we discuss the ideological transition that is taking place all over the world. Many famous people like Russel Brand, Candace Owens, Jordan Peterson and Joe Rogan are turning to religion or talking positively about it. Is this all part of the transition that the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy speaks about that will happen to eventually implement the Mark of the beast? We also discuss the Solar storm that presumably caused Auroras in the skies and caused Internet and network blackouts. Are these signs of the times?

Keywords
waltercommartin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket