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Melissa Melton Confronts Bill Gates on His Vaccines Damaging Kids (2013)
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164 views • March 22, 2020
American Patriot reporter Melissa Melton exposes the eugenics agenda of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and their obsession with population control. Bill Gates (who will not give vaccines to any of his own kids) is not just known for Microsoft, but also is a huge advocate for culling the population through vaccines. When these are administered to Third World countries, SURPRISE, SURPRISE - we have victims of Polio, HIV and other diseases which were contained in the vaccine. The Eugenics agenda goes right back to Galton, Madison Grant and the Nazis - who shockingly, fine tuned what they learned from ENGLAND and the United States!
Bill Gates even Stepped down from Microsoft recently in order to perpetuate the Coronavirus pandemic hoax and Central-Bank-Money-Printing-Diversion by insisting businesses get a 'digital certificate' indicating they were pro Vaccine in light of the Covid-19 conspiracy. Gates is also in league with the Rockefellers and their ID2020 agenda to force a 'digital identity' on humanity.
Bill Gates even Stepped down from Microsoft recently in order to perpetuate the Coronavirus pandemic hoax and Central-Bank-Money-Printing-Diversion by insisting businesses get a 'digital certificate' indicating they were pro Vaccine in light of the Covid-19 conspiracy. Gates is also in league with the Rockefellers and their ID2020 agenda to force a 'digital identity' on humanity.
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