My children have become famous: 1st Day of Public School

My children have become famous in school today. In this video I interview them about their day. If you want to give to our fundraiser for the schools parking lot please use this link https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars