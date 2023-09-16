Russian delegation in Mali

Malian broadcaster ORTM reported that the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov returned to Bamako to meet with the Ministers of Defense of Mali and Nigeria, as well as with the number two of the Nigerian Military Government and with the leader of Mali, Assimi Goïta.

It seems, Russia is willing to take place instead of Wagner PMC and help Mali with the Tuareg rebels in the North-East.

Cynthia, adding most interesting comment, found with this video.:

If Wagner/RuA lanch an anti terrorist operation from Mali/BurkinaFaso/Niger pushing the terrorists/rebels to the North. And in coordination with Algerian army pushing to the South. The terrorists will be encircled and squeezed into a small area where they can be easily destroyed.

