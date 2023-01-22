Hear The Lamas Investigation At Mt. Kailash!

🤝 Connect With Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





When The Millennium Portal Opened On 11/11, The Lamasery Recently Investigated And Is Referring To The Findings As God’s Portal Of God.





With All The Talk Now About The Declining Dollar And The Desire To Possess Precious Metals, How Does This Finding Impact Each Of Us?





Listen In To Learn More!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 82, God’s Portal of Gold. You Can Watch The Full Episode At:

https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show-episode-82-gods-portal-of-gold/





☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com



